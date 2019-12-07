<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

YouTube on Friday released YouTube Rewind, which celebrates the biggest moments on YouTube from 2019.

The top trending videos in Nigeria for 2019 reflect the nation’s love of sport and entertainment, YouTube said in a statement on Friday.

The top three trending videos in Nigeria are Commander by Mark Angel Comedy, Aiyetoro Episode 1 by SCENE ONE TV and UEFA Champions League | Liverpool vs Barcelona | Highlights by Supersport.

Beyond the affinity for entertainment and sports, the 2019 list also revealed that Nigerians are turning to YouTube to keep up with trending news stories, the statement said.

The BBC Africa Documentary, Sex for Grades undercover, and Ynaija’s interview with celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo, made it as top trending videos.

YouTube also released the list of top trending music videos for the year.

Topping the list is the official video of Zlatan and Burna Boy – Killin Dem.

The official Blow My Mind music video by Davido featuring Chris Brown, and Rudeboys’ Reason With Me official video follow on the list.

The top trending videos on YouTube for 2019 are based on views, shares, comments, likes and more.

YouTube Rewind brings together the biggest viral videos featuring today’s biggest YouTube stars, mainstream and current affairs personalities.

YouTube’s Rewind video has taken on a fresh look and feel this year, featuring a montage of clips from the top videos, channels and moments of the year set to a soundtrack from powerhouse artists Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish – as well as the latest release from Glass Animals, featuring artists on the rise, Denzel Curry.

Top 15 Videos watched in Nigeria in 2019, excluding major music labels

Mark Angel Comedy – COMMANDER (Mark Angel Comedy) (Episode 193)

Sceneone TV – Aiyetoro Town Episode 1- UPGRADE

Supersport – UEFA Champions League | Liverpool vs Barcelona | Highlights

GhenGhenJokes – INTERVIEW (ATIKU OR BUHARI)

Xploit Comedy – The Spirit of Stinginess (xploit comedy)

Ayo Ajewole Woliagba-YPM – SUNDAY TO REMEMBER – Full Video (WOLI AGBA)

Official Broda Shaggi – THE PROPHET (full video) #brodashaggi

Kyinkyinaa Twan Comedy – AM PROFESSIONAL MECHANIC

BBC News Africa – Sex for Grades: undercover inside Nigerian and Ghanaian universities

Kenny Blaq – THE AFRICAN PRAISE EXPERIENCE 2019

Big Brother Naija – Finale: And Mercy Wins

Splendid TV – MAD OVER YOU EPISODE 4

RÉvsVEVO – POCO DANCE TUTORIAL – HOW TO DO THE POCO DANCE

Chop Daily – How To Zanku Part 2

Ynaija – How I Met Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and The First Rape – Busola Dakolo | Part 1#With Chude

Top 15 Music Videos watched by Nigerians

Zlatan x Burna Boy – Killin Dem (Official Music Video) OnASpaceship

Davido x Chris Brown – Blow My Mind (Official Video)

Rudeboy – Reason With Me [Official Video]

Naira Marley x Zlatan – Am I A Yahoo Boy (Official Video)

Kizz Daniel – MADU (Official Video)

Naira Marley – Soapy [Official Video]

Teni – Uyo Meyo (Official Video)

Benson Ken – Is back with a Powerful Worship Medley – Talent Hunt 9.

Adekunle Gold x Simi – Promise (Official Video)

Rema – Dumebi ( Official Music Video )

Rudeboy – Double Double [Official Video] ft. Olamide, Phyno

Fireboy DML – JEALOUS (Official Music Video)

Larry Gaaga x Wizkid – Low

Timaya – Balance (Official Video)

Teni – Power Rangers (Official Video).