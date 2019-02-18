



Yobe State University is set to become the centre of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence after signing a memorandum of understanding with the ICT University, Louisiana, USA in Damaturu penultimate week.

The short ceremony was held at the Senate Chambers of the University in Damaturu with the Vice Chancellor of Yobe State University Prof. Yakubu Mukhtar and the President, Board of Trustee of the ICT University, Prof. Victor Mbarika both signing on behalf of their institutions.

“We will be having a lot of Lecturers and Students Exchanges in this institution. Our number one goal is research and scholarship and we will ensure that good researches come out of both institutions so that Yobe State will be one of the Premier destinations of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence and modern areas of IT Research,” Prof Mbarika disclosed.

Speaking shortly before the MoU signing, the Vice Chancellor of Yobe State University, Prof. Yakubu Mukhtar, said his institution will continue to open her doors and establish linkages with other institutions, home and abroad to fast track its growth and development.

Prof Mukhtar also maintained that the MoU with ICTU will surely open ways for YSU in future collaboration to various opportunities and institutions across the world.

“No Organization can exist as an Island on itself. As an institution of higher learning, we need to collaborate both within and outside the country. That is why I am so pleased with this collaboration and I am sure, Yobe State University is going to benefit immensely from it. We are very keen to give every support to see this MoU to the next level”, Prof. Mukhtar promised.

In his remarks, the President of the ICT University, Professor Victor Mbarika, disclosed that the institution is very seriously keen with the implementation of the project, stressing that “all equipment will be flown from New York to Lagos for collection in the next 6-8 weeks”.

His words: “We are very seriously keen about our partnership because we are answerable to ICT University Foundation and its funding agencies. So to be fair to them and to the institutions in the developing world that we collaborate with, we want to ensure that we don’t just stop at the signing of MoUs and MoAs but to actually see to their implementations.

“After the signing of an MoU like this, within the period of six to eight weeks, we do everything possible to fly the equipment from our hub in New York City to Lagos where the equipment will be collected.

“We have equipment for the E-learning and the E-Library and a Multi-Media equipment to help with the implementation of the Health Information Technology Diploma Program with this University’s School of Medicine. Our goal is to ensure that there is a strong information technology presence or we continue to enhance the presence of IT that this institution already has through the great leadership of Prof. Mukhtar,” Prof Mbarika said.

It was gathered that ICTU has gotten an approval to establish the West African Campus in Kaduna State in addition to other campuses in Uganda, Cameroon.