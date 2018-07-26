Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday revealed that Nigeria will partner with Google and other service providers to boost connectivity in the country.

Osinbajo said this while speaking at the Google for Nigeria event holding in Lagos.

He said; “We will be partnering with Google and other technology providers to achieve the level of connectivity that will match the creativity of our people.”

The VP also revealed that the provision of human basics, such as healthcare and food may soon depend on technology.

During the event, Ken Tokusei, PM Director International Search, said that “health queries are common on the web, so we are making it easier with a new search experience that allows you to explore health conditions related to symptoms!”

Also, Google said that “Street View is coming to seven more cities in Lagos.”

