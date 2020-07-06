



The board of Vodacom Business Africa (Nigeria) Limited has appointed Valentine Chime in the role of Managing Director for its operations.

Chime joins the Company from Aruwa Capital, a private equity company investing across West Africa.

Prior to this, he was at Kaizen Venture Partners, a private equity company focused on distressed assets. He has held various C-suite positions in a number of portfolio companies in different sectors.

As MD, Chime will drive the Company’s vision of becoming Africa’s leading cloud and digital service provider, bringing to market a very relevant suite of next-generation technology solutions in the fields of Edge AI, SD-WAN/NFV and Cloud. The Company will be hosting an Artificial Intelligence Virtual Conference at the end of the month to showcase its innovative solutions.





“Vodacom Business Africa (Nigeria) Limited is well-known and very respected in the industry, and I look forward to taking up this mission. Covid-19 has accelerated digital transformation, and we are perfectly positioned to deliver intelligent connectivity through seamless delivery of cloud and digital services and technologies to our clients. We are about simpler, seamless solutions. I look forward to building on this and growing the business,” Chime said.