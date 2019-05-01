<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some students of Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State have come up with an e-security alert app to tackle campus security and other related challenges in the school environment.

Speaking to newsmen at the innovation and entrepreneurship week, a 200 level student of medicine and surgery, who gave her name as Akinluwa Mercy, stated that the application was borne out of the need to curb insecurity in the university campus.

“Apart from insecurity, the app can also be used to make announcement, you could find your lost items through the app, and you can make report on a found item, report improper dressing, insecurity issues and other things to ensure security. Another institution can also adopt the system but for now we are starting with Bowen University,” she said.

Present at the unveiling of the app, managing director, New Horizon Computer Learning Centre, Mr. Tim Akano, commended the students for a well – thought out plan to curb insecurity and other related offences in the school and tasked other students to look at the school community and the society and try to come up with more applications that would add value to the country and the world.

He said, “The world is changing and we do not know what will happen in the next 10/15 years. As an undergraduate, you have to be innovative and ready to solve problems rather than complain about the situation in your environment. Don’t go into business because you want to make money, money is a derivative of problem you solve.”

Akano while delivering a speech on the overview of innovation and entrepreneurship, advised the students to develop four important skills aside from university education which include critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and communication skills before graduation.

Earlier in the event, the vice chancellor represented by the deputy vice chancellor, Professor John Akande, while giving the welcome address stated that Bowen University was moving to another level and therefore implored the students not to be left out of the movement.

He further thanked the MD of New Horizons and other guests for taking out time out of their busy schedules to grace the innovation and entrepreneurship week as well as the unveiling of the application.