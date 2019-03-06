



Prof. Umaru Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has said that over 75 per cent of electronics devices imported into Nigeria are irreparable and toxic junk.

Danbatta, who stated this on Tuesday in Abuja at the public inquiry on e-waste regulations and disaster recovery guidelines, lamented that Nigeria has become a dumping ground for all kinds of telecomminications electronics devices.

According to him, “In Nigeria, due to low Gross Domestic Product per capita/low income, and the desperate quest for information, it is estimated that 75 per cent of electronics imported into the country are irreparable and toxic junk.

“These are second-hand electronics devices. They have one fault or the other from their countries of origins.

“They were rejected in these countries. As it is with the nature of some Nigerians, they go for cheaper products.

“Nigeria is being used as dumping ground for these kinds of products. NCC and other relevant government agencies would ensure that these irreparable products do not find a space in this country.

“We should not accept them. We will do everything to ensure that they are not dumped in our country. They are obsolete and irreparable.”

Danbatta further explained that it is statutorily required that importers of electronics devices such as handsets or cell phones must subject them first to testing in NCC’s laboratory, before they would be permitted to import them into the country.

The NCC executive vice chairman lamented that many importers of electronics devices have over the years refused to subject their products for testing, warning that henceforth, the Commission would no longer tolerate such infractions from the importers.

Commenting on the e-waste regulations and guidelines, NCC boss explained that e-waste refers to electrical or electronics equipment that is waste, including all components, sub-assemblies and consumables that are part of the equipment at the time the equipment becomes a waste.

In a bid to manage e-waste related issues, he said the Commission had developed draft regulations on e-waste, adding that the draft regulation is industry-specific as it keys into national and international levels.