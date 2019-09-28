<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





In line with the ultimatum issued by the Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, on SIM cards with incomplete registration, the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has ensured that all affected SIM card numbers have been blocked.

Dr Pantami had issued a directive to the NCC that no improperly registered SIM card numbers should remain active beyond 11:59 pm of Wednesday, 25th of September, 2019.

According to the report submitted by the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta on Thursday, 26th September, a total of 2,277,311 improperly registered lines have been blocked.

Dr Pantami reiterated the need for all improperly registered SIM cards to remain blocked until they are properly registered.

Dr Pantami had also directed that the profiles of persons linked to crime, aided and abetted by the use of SIM cards, should be promptly provided to the relevant security agencies when requested and a copy be sent to him for monitoring.