Mr Godwin Umukoro, Head, Legal Unit, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), South-South zone, has urged youths to use social media to promote human rights struggles.

Umukoro made the call at a one-day symposium organised by the Delta chapter of the CDHR, on Tuesday in Warri.

He also urged the youth to use social media to attract development rather than focusing on issues that would bring acrimony and other negative vices in society.

Umukoro, who was the guest speaker at the symposium, said that human rights activists must encounter obstacles, particularly from the security agencies in the course of their struggle.

He, however, advised them not to be deterred but to always stand for the truth.

“You must come across hurdles; you must come across security agents; there must be repressions. But we need to protect one another’s rights.

“When we fight for the promotion of human rights, there will be peace and this will bring development to the society,” he said.

The human rights activist said that there were lots of hate speeches on social media and urged people to desist from such acts.