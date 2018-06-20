A South African woman was allegedly robbed of her vehicle by a Facebook lover she had only met in person once.

Police said the incident took place at Tzaneen Lifestyle Centre, a shopping complex, on Sunday.

It is alleged that the victim, from Mbekwana village outside Tzaneen, met the suspect, who introduced himself as Brian Mabasa, through the social media platform.

The man claimed to be employed by a hospital in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

Police spokesman, Colonel Ngoepe, told Sowetan Live that the pair decided to meet face to face over the weekend after three months of online chatting.

“Subsequently, the suspect went to Mbekwana village to meet his ‘Facebook lover.’ They spent the previous weekend together and on Sunday, they both went to Tzaneen CBD with the victim’s green Toyota Tazz,” he said.

Upon arrival at the shopping centre, the victim went to the pharmacy, leaving the suspect with the vehicle at a parking bay.

“When she came back, the suspect was nowhere to be found with her vehicle and he was out of reach on his cell phone.

“The victim immediately reported the matter to the police who started with their initial investigations,” Ngoepe said.

Police are warning members of the community, especially women, to be alert and avoid any type of relationships through the social media platforms in order to prevent this type of incidents from happening.

The suspect is still on the run.