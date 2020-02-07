<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





WhatsApp is finally getting a dark mode soon on iPhone soon. A new beta version of WhatsApp for iOS has appeared with dark mode enabled, indicating that it will soon be available for all iPhone users. MacRumors reports that the testing notes include a dark mode, although no beta testers have shared what the mode looks like.





It’s a long-awaited feature, though. Most popular iOS apps have already been updated to include dark mode, and WhatsApp is a big omission. WhatsApp is also testing a similar dark theme for its Android app, which appeared in beta last month.

It’s easy to obtain the APK and side-load (at your own risk) the WhatsApp beta for Android, but iOS users have to join the WhatsApp TestFlight program which has been full for months. With both iOS and Android beta versions of WhatsApp now featuring a dark mode, it won’t be long until everyone can finally try it out.