Twitter has revealed that it has removed a tweet by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo following complaints by copyright owner Beyoncé Knowles.

The social platform said that the tweet made on March 8 violated the American singer’s copyright.

Mr Osinbajo had posted a video with Beyoncé’s song Run the World playing in the background to mark the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration.

However, the tweet did not attribute its content to Beyoncé, violating twitter’s copyright regulations.

This sparked backlash from Nigerians who accuse the vice president of not focusing on vital issues affecting the country.

In the heat of the backlash, Nigerian Twitter user @olayknowless tweeted at Beyoncé asking her to report Osinbajo’s account for violating the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”).

“Ma’am @Beyonce, Nigeria’s current Vice President who has never properly done his job has used your song without permission, ask Jack your good friend to take care of his account In accordance with DMCA violation penalties,” the user wrote.

While it was unclear if Beyoncé immediately responded to @olayknowless’ request.

On Wednesday, @OlayKnowless took to her Twitter page to announce that the vice president’s tweet had been removed.

“LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO They actually took Osinbajo’s tweet down for using Beyoncé’s song I AM SCREAMING. My day just got like 5x better,” she tweeted.

The tweet was “withheld in response to a notification from the copyright holder,” according to Twitter.

All unlawful use of copyrighted materials, according to the microblogging platform, constitutes infringement.