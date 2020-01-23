(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 4, 2019 shows the logo of the US social networking website Twitter, displayed on a smart-phone screen, in Lille, northern France. – Several features on Twitter were down on October 2, 2019, the platform said, with users from Japan to the USA reporting they were unable to log in, use the mobile app or see direct messages.”We’ve been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck,” the social media giant said in a statement, without giving a reason for the disruption. “You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We’re currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon.” (Photo by Denis Charlet / AFP)

Twitter’s direct messages now support emoji reactions, the company has announced. To use them, you can either tap the small “heart and plus icon” that appears to the right of each message received, or else you can double tap a message on mobile to access the emoji reactions menu.

The feature has launched with seven emoji, which for those keeping score is one more than Facebook currently supports. Twitter’s selection includes your typical thumbs up, laughing face, heart, and sad crying face emojis, but it’s also trying out a couple of more original options. There’s a fire emoji to let you show your appreciation for sick burns, and a thumbs down emoji for when you need to decide the fate of a roman gladiator.

Twitter’s support page for the new feature notes that you can undo a reaction at any time, but also says that all conversation participants get notified whenever you add an emoji reaction to a message, so be sure to react responsibly. The feature appears to be live now across both web and mobile, but Twitter notes that anyone using an older version of its app will see reactions displayed as text.

