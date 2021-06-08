Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has joined several Nigerians to speak up against the recent banning of Twitter in the country.

The reality star kicked against the policy on her Instagram account saying that there is a bigger picture than the ban on Twitter.

She wrote: “I really laugh at the people who think it’s just a Twitter problem ‘ah nor be our wahala after all Instagram and Facebook is still loading.’ You guys don’t get the bigger picture. The bigger picture is getting the whole Internet controlled.





“The bigger picture is you not being able to speak, the bigger picture is you not being able to express yourself as a citizen of this country, you people don’t understand the gravity. You guys do not get how bad this is…if I’ll ever leave Istanbul I don’t know because if some people do not understand how serious this is.”