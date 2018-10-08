



The UK Space Agency joined a campaign on Monday to encourage girls to consider careers in space.

The UK Space Agency has helped produce a resource pack for schools to boost the recruitment of girls who typically do not choose subjects in their plus-16 years such as physics and engineering.

The “People like me” initiative aims to help girls understand the breadth of careers open to them in the space sector by introducing them to role models who are working in the field.

The women featured in the campaign come from different backgrounds and work in different areas across the space sector.

Alice Bunn, International Director at the UK Space Agency, said: “Like every other high-tech sector, space needs talented scientists and engineers, but with fewer women in science, we are missing out on half of the talented people on the planet.”

The UK Space Industry is working with an industry and university supported organisation Women into Science and Engineering (WISE), set up to boost talent growth in Britain.

It provides services to employers, educators and training providers.

“WISE enables and energises people in business, industry and education to increase the participation, contribution and success of Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM),” said a spokesperson for WISE.

Figures show girls remain under-represented across core science, technology, engineering and maths subjects, said the agency.

Recent research by the University of Roehampton has revealed that 30,000 fewer girls are studying key stage four level computing subjects compared to when the computing curriculum was introduced in Britain in 2014.