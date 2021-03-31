



Instagram Reels already mimics TikTok in multiple ways, and now, it’s getting one more feature from the popular video app: duets. On Instagram, users can now “remix” a reel, meaning they can upload a video next to another user’s, building on top of the original clip. The feature is already popular on TikTok, often for dance challenges, under the “duet” function.

To remix a reel, tap the three dot menu on a reel and select “Remix this Reel.” From there, you can record your reel or upload pre-recorded footage. You can also control the volume for the original audio or your recorded audio, and add a voiceover, along with other editing functions. Only new reels will have remixes enabled automatically, but if you already have a reel that you want people to be able to remix, you can manually turn that on by tapping that three dot menu on your own video and selecting “Enable Remixing.” If you want to turn off remixing on all your reels, you can do so via your broader profile settings.





Reels launched in August last year and initially, Instagram seemed open to having people repurpose their TikToks on the platform. But as the months have gone by, Instagram has added more TikTok-like features while also deemphasizing any content that’s been recycled. The company is clearly serious about making the short-form video content a mainstay. It added a Reels button to its home screen and even ensured the videos made the cut for its global Lite app. It’s just getting closer and closer to resembling TikTok exactly.