



Premier League clubs are fine tuning plans for massive boycott of social media for a round of fixtures before the end of this season.

The message clubs want to send out is that racism and discrimination will not be tolerated, and hope deactivating from social media platforms will show solidarity against abuse.

Swansea City became the first club to adopt this approach by staying away from social media for seven days, with Rangers also acting on a boycott.

The Daily Mail reports that Premier League clubs may come across barriers in boycotting social media, as many of them have commercial agreements with firms to use social media for promotions.





However, it is believed clubs can overcome this hurdle due to the pressure companies would come under to agree to the boycott.

Premier League clubs want to show unity against racism and as social media platforms are not eradicating the abuse, the clubs will take matters into their own hands.

The clubs say the boycott is the first phase of what might lead to re-negotiation of terms and conditiwons of agreement if the social media platforms fail to do something concrete.