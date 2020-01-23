<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian football Federation has recovered the stolen Super Eagles Instagram account from a Turkish hacker.

The NFF spokesperson Ademola Olajire confirmed the latest development in a telephone chat on Thursday.

The Instagram account was hacked hours before the 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifiers draw.





The breach came as a shock to the three-time African champions who have over 230,000 followers on the social media platform.

Tuesday’s hack saw all of the Super Eagles’ content deleted and replaced with pictures from an unknown stylist and influencer based in Istanbul, Turkey.