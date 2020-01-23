<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that Facebook has shutdown their leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s Facebook page.

According to the publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful who disclosed this in a press statement he made available to Daily Sun, said that the reason for the shutdown was as a result of its widely used by those he said were determined to expose the ills of the present administration.

“We can confirm that Facebook Nigeria has shut down the page of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. This is not unconnected with the fact that our leader’s page has become a rich resource for those determined to expose the evil regime in Nigeria and enthrone a better life for the masses.





He further claimed that Facebook is corrupt, pointing out that Biafra suffered because of media space, notwithstanding IPOB has vowed not to allow same happen again.

“We mince no words when we say that Facebook Nigeria is more corrupt that the corrupt government they are seeking to protect. Biafra suffered immeasurably as a result of denial of media space in the late 60s a situation we are not prepared to allow in this 21st century”. IPOB vowed.