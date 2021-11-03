Social

Instagram and Twitter finally make link previews work again

20 seconds ago
Doofan Ben-Aondofa
The ice is thawing on a nine-year internet feud. When you share Instagram links on Twitter, you’ll see a preview of the link that includes an image instead of just the URL text starting on Wednesday. The feature is rolling out on Android, iOS, and the web. I didn’t see a preview when I tried sharing an Instagram post on my Twitter feed, so it might not work for you just yet.

Both Instagram and Twitter are promoting the change.

Instagram turned off the ability to see previews of posts on Twitter after it was acquired by Meta (formerly Facebook) in 2012. Kevin Systrom, Instagram’s founder and former CEO, said that the decision was his, not Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s. Instagram wasn’t the only party that made changes limiting Instagram and Twitter’s integration, though; Twitter removed a feature that let you find people you follow on Instagram, on Twitter, a few months after the acquisition was announced.

