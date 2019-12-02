(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 10, 2019 the Facebook logo is seen on a phone in this photo illustration in Washington, DC. – A “tsunami” of political disinformation is pounding Facebook users with the US presidential election still a year away, online activist network Avaaz said in a report released on November 6, 2019. An analysis by the NGO of the top 100 bogus news stories about US politics that went viral on Facebook in the 10 months ending October 31 showed that politically tinged false news got more than 158 million views. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP)

Facebook is releasing a new tool today that will allow its users to transfer photos directly to Google Photos. The tool is being released initially in Ireland, and will be available worldwide in the first half of 2020. “For almost a decade, we’ve enabled people to download their information from Facebook,” explains Steve Satterfield, director of privacy and public policy at Facebook. “The photo transfer tool we’re starting to roll out today is based on code developed through our participation in the open-source Data Transfer Project.”

This Data Transfer Project also includes participants such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, Twitter, and others. Facebook says it’s starting with Google Photos initially, but other services could be included in the future. Facebook is testing the tool in Ireland, and it will refine it based on feedback from users.

