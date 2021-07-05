Facebook and Reuters have expressed their readiness to launch a free online training programme for journalists, called the Reuters Digital Journalism courses.

Facebook in a statement on Monday, said it would work with publishers around the world to strengthen the connection between journalists and the communities they serve.

It said the programme would also partner with publishers and non-profit organisations to combat misinformation, promote news literacy and improve journalism profession.

Facebook said that Reuters developed the free online course curriculum after its digital news report found out that more people were using social media to access news.

It said the training would also focus on digital news gathering, verification, reporting, publishing on social media, wellness and resilience training while reporting.

According to Facebook, the course is aimed at both seasoned journalists and industry newcomers, noting that upon completing the course, participants will receive certificates.

Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Strategic Media Partnerships Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa said “The company is grateful to journalists across Africa, who are working hard to keep their communities informed about the issues that matter.

“The Facebook Journalism Project will assist our region’s journalists in developing strong fundamental knowledge as they navigate the rapidly changing digital news landscape.

“This Digital Journalism Course aims to support journalists across English speaking countries in Sub-Saharan Africa to build a strong foundation in digital reporting and editing.”

Reuters Executive Editor, Gina Chua, said that being able to use digital platforms safely and effectively was essential.

“Reuters digital journalism course would offer best practices from Reuters journalists around the world to provide the foundation for sound journalism, whether you are a budding journalist or a seasoned one looking for a refresher,” Chua said.

The editor said that to sign up for the course, journalists were expected to create an account on the Reuters digital journalism course website.

Chua said the course would also be made available to journalists from other parts of the world.