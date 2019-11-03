<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Emojipedia, a Twitter handle that teaches followers how to interpret or generate emojis, has introduced a new emoji that has been interpreted to be indicative of oral sex.

The new emoji showing a man or woman in kneeling position has been hailed as the world’s “first explicit blowjob icon.”

It may be recalled that Facebook and Instagram had imposed a ban on certain emojis with double meanings, such as the ‘eggplant’ and ‘peach.’

These fruits are popularly used in social media communications to symbolise male genitalia and buttocks.

Facebook says it discourages their use in order to curb sexual solicitations on social media platforms, and make the web safe for users.

“People use Facebook to discuss and draw attention to sexual violence and exploitation. We recognise the importance of and want to allow for this discussion.

“We draw the line, however, when content facilitates, encourages or coordinates sexual encounters between adults,” Facebook had said.

In the case of the kneeling woman or woman, Emojipedia says the icon may be used to represent someone praying, or a person resting on the floor.

The new designs are part of more than 350 emoji approved earlier this year which have now been released to iPhone users as part of the iOS 13.2 update.