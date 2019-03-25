<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

For allegedly failing to appear before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, to face charges bordering on alleged money laundering, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has declared a former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayodele Oke, wanted.

Also declared wanted alongside Oke, is his wife, Folasade.

The EFCC is prosecuting Oke and wife over the recovery of $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 cash from Flat 7B Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, allegedly linked to the duo.

There were unconfirmed reports that the former NIA DG and wife, had left the country, hence their botched arraignment.

In the face of this, however, the EFCC has declared them wanted, consequent upon a warrant of arrest issued by Justice Chukwujeku Aneke.

A statement by the Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Tony Orilade, read thus: “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has declared a former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayodele Oke and his wife, Folasade, wanted after they failed to answer for fraud charges filed against them.

“Justice Chukwujeku Aneke of a Federal High Court Lagos, had on February 7, 2019 issued an arrest warrant on them, consequent upon an oral application by counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo.

“Oke and his wife are wanted in connection with the $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 cash recovered by the EFCC from an apartment at Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, in April 2017.

“They are facing a fourcount charge bordering on money laundering offence to the tune of N13 billion.” One of the counts, according to Orilade, reads: “That you, Amb. Ayodele Oke and Mrs. Folasade Ayodele Oke between 25th day of August 2015 and 2nd day of September 2015 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this court directly converted $160,777,136.85 property of the Federal Government of Nigeria to your own use which sum you reasonably ought to have known formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: criminal breach of trust and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act”.