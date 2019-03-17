



Davido, popular Afrobeats artiste born David Adedeji Adeleke, has become the first Nigerian artistes to hit 10 million followers on Instagram.

Instagram is a social networking application that enables users to capture, share and edit photos, videos and messages with friends in a creative way.

NAN reports that the DMW boss took to his official Instagram account to celebrate this achievement and said that he would post every win for everyone to see.

The 26-year-old artist had set such record of firsts previously.

He was also the first Nigerian artiste to reach one million and continued the trend until he hit 10 million.

His 2017 hit song, ‘Fall’ became the first Nigerian music video to hit 100 million views on YouTube.

The Daps-directed video had made Nigerian YouTube history as the most-viewed Nigerian music in recent times.

His song ‘Wonder Woman’ was listed as one of the hottest tracks from across the African continent by Apple Music.

Another Nigerian artist with a large fan base on social media is Wizkid, with 7.2 million followers.