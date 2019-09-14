<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Reverend, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has disowned Facebook account opened and operating on his name by some people.

He described it as an act to defraud members of the general public and promised to tract the culprit in order to stop him/her from causing more harm to them.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director of communication of the Diocese, Rev Fr Chris Omotosho, and issued to Journalists in Sokoto on Saturday.

According to him, “over the past few years, an impostor has been defrauding unsuspecting and innocent admires of Most Rev Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto on the Facebook platform.

“Our attention has been drawn to this unfortunate development again, hence the need for this disclaimer.

“This said impostor has accepted friends and requests and sent same to many people in the name of Bishop Kukah. He has exchanged pleasantries in an uncharacteristic way and has promised his victims of jobs and contracts in exchange for financial gratification.

“For the records, Most Rev Dr. Hassan Kukah has no Facebook account under any name whatsoever, may I advice the general public against this online fraudster and people of his like.”

The statement, however, urged the general public to disregard anyone claiming to be Bishop Kukah or at best report such suspicious overtures to the office of the diocesan Chancellor of Sokoto diocese or rather to the security agencies.

He further explained that diocese regrets the discomfort or inconveniences those who may have fallen prey to the hoax and pray that God will change the mind of the culprit.

He however promised to continue to tract the culprit in order to stop him/her from causing more harm to the general public.