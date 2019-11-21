<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Veteran broadcaster and Chairman of Biscon Communications, Mr Bisi Olatilo, has expressed his support for the planned regulation of the social media by the Federal Government.

Olatilo, who called for caution among journalists in the dissemination of information, explained that regulation was necessary to promote moderation in the use of the social media in Nigeria.

He stated this on Wednesday during an interview with newsmen ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Bisi Olatilo Show scheduled to hold at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday.

He said, “I support this thing (use of the social media) to be done in moderation. Most people are losing it. We have to align with what is going on elsewhere.

“I think we need to caution the practitioners because, at times, you just see them throw some information in the air which, later on, they would apologise for their mistakes. So, what’s the hurry?

“You must verify and be sure of it before you put it on (share it). In broadcasting, when you are in doubt, leave out. But people are just overzealous and there is no reason for it.

“I hope people are not trying to throw the issue out of context. I’m sure people are misrepresenting the facts from how the Minister (of Information) has put it. Every time he has the opportunity, he tries to explain it. I am one for cautioning (and) moderation because we should try and guard the social media jealously. There is nothing wrong with regulation,” he added.

Asked whether some politicians were not intending to use the Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations Bill 2019 to prevent Nigerians and the media from putting a check on their actions, the former presenter with Radio Nigeria said, “I don’t think so because you (social media users) are also hitting those who are not politicians.”

“Consider what happened to the President with the issue about the fake marriage that never was at all. Imagine the kind of damage it could have done to his family. I think we should introduce some regulation. Why would you throw in a big story and apologise later? Why did you rush to do it?”

Olatilo, however, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to “show maturity” in handling the media.