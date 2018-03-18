Following Facebook and Google’s footsteps, Twitter is reportedly planning to ban advertisements for cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings (ICOs), according Sky News.

In January, Facebook prohibited ads for currencies such as Bitcoin in an effort to combat deceptive marketers, while Google followed suit last week.

Sky News says that the new advertising policies would ban worldwide ads for ICOs, token sales, and cryptocurrency wallets.

The site might also ban ads for cryptocurrency exchanges, but with some possible exceptions. The ban could begin in as soon as two weeks.

This isn’t the first set of steps that Twitter has taken to stop deceptive cryptocurrency scams: it says that it will start taking down accounts that ask for small amounts of a cryptocurrency while impersonating celebrities.