Facebook plans major changes to news feed from media and businesses to focus on personal interactions, which may lead to people spending less time on the website, its CEO said.

“As we roll this out, you’ll see less public content like posts from businesses, brands, and media.

“The public content you see more will be held to the same standard — it should encourage meaningful interactions between people,” Mark Zuckerberg wrote.

The chief executive said the Facebook community has complained of a hike in the numbers of public posts on the social network in the past two years, which has been “crowding out” the personal moments.

It would take months to introduce the changes, Zuckerberg said in the post, adding he expected people to spend less time on Facebook and some other types of engagement to go down.

The end result, he said, will likely be good for the business in the long term.