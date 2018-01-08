- Advertisement -

The Katsina State Government has cautioned youths against using social media platforms to insult and abuse elders, as a result of political differences.

Alhaji Ahmad El-Marzuq, the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Daura, Katsina State.

He described as unfortunate and saddening the manner in which youths used social media platforms to insult elders without remorse.

According to him, social media platforms are meant to accelerate development, now that the world has been reduced to a global village.

Marzuq, who noted that such abuses and unguarded comments could bring about disunity and misunderstanding among people, said that all religions emphasised morality and abhorred indiscipline.

He explained that the Nigerian legal system had adequately taken care of any action relating to insult or abuse be it in the social or conventional media, hence the need for those in such habit to desist from it for their own good.

The commissioner, who described the judiciary in Katsina State as “highly independent”, attributed achievements in the administration of justice in the state to cordial working relationship between the three arms of government.

He said the Gov. Aminu Masari-led administration would continue to operate within the four cardinal principles of equity, fairness, accountability and objectivity.

Marzuq, therefore, called on the people of Katsina State to continue to support the administration’s drive in bringing development to the doorsteps of residents, irrespective of party differences.