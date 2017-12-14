- Advertisement -

The Presidential Committee on the North-East Initiative (PNCI) on Wednesday distributed gadgets to 47 graduates of its social media reporting training programme in Borno.

PNCI’s Vice Chairman, Alhaji Tijjani Tumsa, who presented the items to the reporters, said the training exposed the beneficiaries to best practices in use of social media in information dissemination.

Tumsa said the training sought to promote hope, dignity, peaceful and harmonious coexistence in the North East.

He explained that the committee hoped to encourage sharing of information to streamline synergy and efficiency of interventions, including humanitarian assistance and long term development programmes.

He added that “our aim is to also disseminate the tools that will enable us to leverage on the power of new media to change the dominant narratives emanating from the northeast.

“Terrorist groups have come to realize the power of the new media and as such they used it effectively to deceive, delude and influence people, particularly the youth.

“We must rise up to the challenge through our reportage on the same platform to counter messages of hate with that of hope and tolerance.”

The vice chairman explained that the committee accorded priority to building capacity of social media practitioners to enhance peace restoration and rapid development in the war ravaged region.

He called on the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilization of the items given them to project positive image about the state and the region.

Ms Hauwa Sani, one of the trainees, commended the committee for the gesture, adding that the training would avail her the opportunity to use social media platform and contribute to peace building, achieve social and economic development in Borno and elsewhere.

The three-day training was in collaboration with the Victims Support Fund (VSF).

Some of the items distributed to the trainees were digital cameras and phone tablets.