Twitter is testing a new feature called Bookmarks, which allows users to privately save tweets for later. Staff product designer Tina Koyama tweeted a sneak peek into what the feature looks like, with a bookmarks option listed on the users’ navigation menu.

“We went through all the designed flows and picked the ones that are the easiest to navigate to test out with our community,” she tweeted. “You told us that you want tweets you’ve bookmarked to be private, so only you can see it. We kept this in mind while creating designs for the feature.” A previous demo shows how the bookmark function might work: users hit on the corner button of a tweet, a menu pops out and an “add to Bookmarks” option appears.

News from the #SaveForLater team! We've decided to call our feature Bookmarks because that's a commonly used term for saving content and it fits nicely alongside the names of the other features in the navigation. pic.twitter.com/cQ0X1PHlsR — Tina 🇨🇭🇯🇵 (@tinastsh) November 22, 2017

The company’s head of product Keith Coleman had tweeted about the function in October, noting that bookmarking has been a top request from users on the social-networking site. Presently, if you do want to save a tweet, the only workaround is to hit the like button as a way to save a tweet. However, your liked tweets appears publicly on your profile and timeline (and sometimes your followers’ timelines) and also notifies the person who posted the tweet.

There is no current roadmap for when Bookmarks will officially roll out.