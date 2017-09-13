Brian Acton, co-founder of WhatsApp, now owned by Facebook Inc (FB.O), will leave the messaging service company to start a new foundation, he said in a Facebook post, Media reports on Wednesday.
- Advertisement -
Acton spent eight years with WhatsApp, which Facebook bought in 2014 for $19 billion in cash and stock.
A Stanford alumnus, Acton co-founded WhatsApp with Ukrainian immigrant Jan Koum in 2009.
The duo worked at Yahoo before starting WhatsApp.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]