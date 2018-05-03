Russia has taken further steps to limit access to popular messaging app Telegram, blocking 50 internet anonymizers and VPN services, as reported by Meduza. However, Roskomnadzor, the country’s federal executive body responsible for censorship, won’t disclose which services have been blocked.

Last month, a Russian court ruled that Telegram must be blocked in the country, following months of back-and-forth between the company and Roskomnadzor. In order to enforce the ban, local ISPs restricted access to Telegram by blocking 15.8 million IPs on Amazon and Google cloud platforms. The result was quite messy, in part because heaps of Russia’s businesses also conduct business through those cloud services, leading to malfunctions in online banking and retail services.

These new enforcements appear to be in reaction to earlier asks from Russia’s telecommunications regulator urging sideloading site APK Mirror to stop serving the app and VPN providers to block Telegram messages.

.@durov @telegram The Russian government just told us (@APKMirror) to stop serving @telegram Android APKs to users in Russia. Any thoughts on that? :-/ — APK Mirror (@APKMirror) April 16, 2018