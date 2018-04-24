Facebook Inc has revealed it had deleted and put a warning label on 1.9 million pieces of extremist content related to ISIS or al-Qaeda in the first three months of the year, as well as also published its internal definition of terrorism for the first time on Monday.

The company, who has been under pressure in recent times over issues of data privacy made all these revelations as part of an effort to be more open about internal company operations.

In recent times, the European Union has been putting pressure on Facebook and its tech industry competitors to remove extremist content more rapidly or face legislation forcing them to do so, and the sector has increased efforts to demonstrate progress.

Of the 1.9 million pieces of extremist content, the “vast majority” was removed and a small portion received a warning label because it was shared for informational or counter-extremist purposes, Facebook said.

Also, the company has defined what terrorism means on its platform for the first time. It said, “Any non-governmental organization that engages in premeditated acts of violence against persons or property to intimidate a civilian population, government, or international organization in order to achieve a political, religious, or ideological aim.”