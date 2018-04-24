Instagram has a new tool that lets users download their data from the social media photo site, reports TechCrunch. Submit your email address, and Instagram will send you a copy of your “photos, comments, profile information, and more,” although the site notes that it could take up to 48 hours to actually collect and send you that data.

The tool is only available on the web for now, but it should be accessible to iOS and Android users in the future, too. It is similar to one Facebook has included for its primary website and mobile app for quite some time.

As pointed out by TechCrunch, the tool is necessary as part of Instagram’s compliance with the EU’s upcoming new GDPR privacy regulations. But despite the legally required motivations behind it, it’s still nice to know users looking to get their data out of Instagram now have the option to do so.