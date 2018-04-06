After TechCrunch reported that Facebook has been quietly deleting messages CEO Mark Zuckerberg has sent via Messenger, the company is now saying that the ability to retract messages will soon be available to all Messenger users. According to TechCrunch, an “unsend” feature is coming in the next few months, though it provided no further details on how this new function works. Messenger currently offers a Secret Conversation mode where users can set a timer on when messages will self-destruct.

Similarly, Facebook-owned WhatsApp offers an unsend feature, which lets users revoke a message if they do so within a short period of time after sending. The message does not simply disappear, however; the note “this message was deleted” sits in place of the text, video, or photo. Instagram also has an unsend feature that simply makes the message go away as if nothing happened (unless, of course, the recipient has already seen the message or push notification).

Today’s news comes just hours after reports that old Facebook messages from Zuckerberg had disappeared from other users’ inboxes and threads. While the company’s terms of service does not specify policies around deleting messages that do not violate community standards, the act has been criticized as a potential breach of trust, particularly at a time when Facebook is experiencing a massive fallout after the Cambridge Analytica data mishandling scandal and is under multiple investigations.