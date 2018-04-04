Facebook has said more users may have been affected by a data leak than previously thought, bringing the total to 87 million.

Previous estimates thought just over 50m users had been affected by Cambridge Analytica accessing data.

Most of the 87m people whose data was shared with the political consultancy, which worked on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, were in the United States, Facebook’s chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer wrote in a blog post.

Facebook is taking steps to restrict the personal data available to third-party app developers, he added.

The largest social media company in the world – with a billion users – has seen its shares plunge as it faces anger from users, advertisers and politicians after a series of “fake news”, election-meddling and privacy scandals.

Facebook’s chief executive Mark Zuckerberg will testify over the matter next week before the US House Energy and Commerce Committee, the panel said on Wednesday.

Mr Zuckerberg has so far resisted calls from the British government to face its digital committee over the data leak, which includes allegations about the site being used to influence the EU Referendum.