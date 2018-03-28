Facebook said Wednesday it would overhaul its privacy settings tools to put users “more in control” of their information on the social media website.

“We’ve heard loud and clear that privacy settings and other important tools are too hard to find and that we must do more to keep people informed,” Chief Privacy Officer Erin Egan and Deputy General Counsel Ashlie Beringer said in a blog post.

“We’re taking additional steps in the coming weeks to put people more in control of their privacy,” they confirmed.

The updates include improving ease of access to Facebook’s user settings, a privacy shortcuts menu and tools to search for, download and delete personal data stored by Facebook.