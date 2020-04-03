<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Skype is trying to make it as easy as possible to use its video calling software. The company announced today that users can now start a video meeting and invite people to it without using the app or even having an account; the process is done completely on the web. People can start a call from here. This feature could give Skype a leg up on some of its competitors, namely Zoom, which has dominated the video calling conversation ever since the pandemic started.





Zoom requires a meeting host to have an account, as well as the app to start a call, although participants don’t need either. Still, Skype has been playing catch-up to Zoom by making its videoconferencing feature more obvious in the app, and now, by smoothing out the process from wanting to start a call to making it happen. My colleague Tom Warren wrote about how Skype ceded this moment to Zoom, which is worth a read. But the company’s not giving up yet and is likely hoping to bring people over to Skype, especially in the midst of Zoom’s latest security and privacy issues.