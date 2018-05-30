Researchers said taking vitamin and mineral supplements may not make much a difference in one’s health, a new study finds.

Researchers from the University of Toronto and St. Michael’s Hospital found that many popular vitamins had no advantage in the prevention of cardiovascular disease, heart attack, stroke or early death.

The vitamins the team reviewed were “A, B1, B2, B3 (niacin), B6, B9 (folic acid), C, D, and E”, as well as carotene, calcium, iron, zinc, magnesium and selenium.

The only supplement that showed any benefit among the studies was folic acid, which could lower one’s risk of heart disease and stroke.

Meanwhile, researchers said, some supplements could even pose harm to your health.

The study found that niacin and antioxidants were associated with a higher risk of death by any cause, albeit a very small increase.

“We were surprised to find so few positive effects of the most common supplements that people consume,” said lead author Dr. David Jenkins in a statement.

“These findings suggest that people should be conscious of the supplements they’re taking and ensure they’re applicable to the specific vitamin or mineral deficiencies they have been advised of by their health-care provider,” Jenkins said.

The doctor suggested that it’s most beneficial to rely on a healthy diet to get one’s fill of vitamins and minerals.

“So far, no research on supplements has shown us anything better than healthy servings of less processed plant foods including vegetables, fruits and nuts,” he added.