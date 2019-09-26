<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A researcher, Dr Sola Olorunyomi, says research has revealed the possible arrival of new sets of human beings who have evidence of pre-birth.

Olorunyomi made the disclosure while delivering a lecture at the 6th In-the-Staff Seminar series of the Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan on Wednesday.

Newsmen report that Olorunyomi is a research reader in the Cultural and Media Studies Programme of Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan.

NAN also reports that the lecture was organised in collaboration with Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa (CODESRIA).

Olorunyomi in his lecture entitled, “Talking Futures With Literature As Wombiture’’, said that emerging technology in life could reshape the way people understand themselves and their environment.

He said the excitement in the research was supposed to generate largely the hyper reality in the society due to digital multimedia.

“As the title itself suggests, it is an exploration of how emerging technology as always happen in life can reshape the way people understand themselves and their environment.

“It will give us the potential to see the emergence of a new type of human consciousness.

“And this new consciousness is represented by set of human beings who can confidently talk about their life before their date of birth.

“Largely because they can have evidence of this through bio-technological means of capturing data through ultra sounds and life after that in real time which can be made accessible to them,” he said.

He said that the study would help the people have different senses of self and empower them to talk about their past.

“Literature as Wombiture; the reason I said this, is because it is in the womb actually that everything emanate. All of the features of our body that we get to use later on develop in the womb and go out of the womb,” he said.

Newsmen report that the lecture chaired by Prof. Femi Osofisan, was attended by the institution’s management team and students.