Taking multivitamin and mineral supplements do not prevent heart attacks, strokes or cardiovascular death.

A study published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, researchers found no association between taking multivitamin and mineral supplements and a lower risk of death from cardiovascular diseases.

“We meticulously evaluated the body of scientific evidence,” said Joonseok Kim, lead author and assistant professor of cardiology in the department of medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“We found no clinical benefit of multivitamin and mineral use to prevent heart attacks, strokes or cardiovascular death.”

The effectiveness of multivitamin and mineral supplements to prevent cardiovascular diseases has been a topic of debate for years, despite numerous well-conducted research studies suggesting they don’t help.

“It has been exceptionally difficult to convince people, including nutritional researchers, to acknowledge that multivitamin and mineral supplements don’t prevent cardiovascular diseases.

“Although multivitamin and mineral supplements taken in moderation rarely cause direct harm, we urge people to protect their heart health by understanding their individual risk for heart disease and stroke and working with a healthcare provider to create a plan that uses proven measures to reduce risk.

“These include a heart-healthy diet, exercise, tobacco cessation, controlling blood pressure and unhealthy cholesterol levels, and when needed, medical treatment.”