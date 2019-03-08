



A new study conducted by the American College of Cardiology has linked a low-carbohydrate diet to an increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation.

People getting a low proportion of calories from carbohydrates such as grains, fruits and starchy vegetables are significantly likely to develop atrial fibrillation, the study claims.

Atrial fibrillation is a rapid and irregular heart rate that causes poor blood flow.

This disorder has also been found to be associated with other cardiovascular diseases such as blood clots, stroke and heart failure.

Many regard their abstinence from carbohydrate diets as an ideal weight loss strategy while emphasizing proteins and limiting sugars, fruits and starchy vegetables.

Analyzing the health record of nearly 14,000 people over the space of 20 years, scientists sought to assess the relationship between carbohydrate intake and atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Asked to report their daily food intake in a questionnaire, scientists found that 1,900 people developed the disorder after an average follow-up of 22 years.

“Low carbohydrate diets were associated with increased risk of incident AFib regardless of the type of protein or fat used to replace the carbohydrate,” said Xiaodong Zhuang, cardiologist at China’s Yat-Sen University.

“The long-term effect of carbohydrate restriction is still controversial, especially with regard to its influence on cardiovascular disease,.

“Considering the potential influence on arrhythmia, our study suggests this popular weight control method should be recommended cautiously.”

According to him, without fruits; grains; and starchy vegetables, people might experience inflammations which have been linked to the disease.