Scientists have determined that Viagra, the blue pill commonly prescribed in the treatment of impotence, could also stop age-related blindness and restore sight.

A two-year trial led by scientists at the Columbia University in New York suggests that the anti-impotence drug could stop age-related macular degeneration in its tracks.

The researchers say that tests show the anti-impotence drug may stop further loss of vision for patients being robbed of their sight and could even repair damage that’s already been done.

“Recent research has found the condition is partly caused by reduced blood flow to the choroid, a vital layer of tissue that sits in front of the retina – and some small earlier studies had suggested Viagra can improve blood flow to this tissue,” the research states.

In the Columbia study, five elderly patients with age-related macular degeneration were given two Viagra pills a day for two years. The results, published in the journal Ophthalmologica, revealed that the drug improved vision for one participant and completely halted deterioration for the others.

“Some drugs can already slow progression of age-related macular degeneration and increase vision in some cases, but the medicines have to be injected into the back of the eye every month,” the research states.

The researchers said: “Viagra offers significant potential for vision retention and recovery. It is notable that patients remained visually stable and there was a significant improvement in vision in one participant.”