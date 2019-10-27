<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

American pharmaceutical company Pfizer has recalled batches of its Xalatan 0.005%w/v eye drops solution in Nigeria.

The solution is used in treating glaucoma.

According to an online medium, a notice of the recall was sent to doctors.

The notice partly read, “Please be advised that Pfizer is recalling, at the patient level, the below lots of Xalatan 0.005%w/v Eye drops solution (the “Product Lots”) from distribution in Nigeria.

“The cause of this voluntary recall is due to the identification of two separate confirmed counterfeit Xalatan 0.005% w/v Eye drops 2.5ml solution lots, with authentic Pfizer Lot numbers W6769 and AK4753, being distributed in the legitimate supply chain in the Nigeria market where the authentic Xalatan 0.005% w/v Eye drops 2.5ml solution with the same lot numbers been distributed.

“The use of the counterfeit Product Lots has a high probability to cause therapeutic failure and adverse events, such as infections. The potential risk to patients is considered high as patients will not be able to identify the counterfeit product.”

The product batches affected are those with lot numbers W67369; expiring 10/2020 and AK4753 expiring 10/2021.