The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) says it has received 85 entries from different people to compete in its 2018 edition of the $100,000 Nigeria Prize for Science.

Andy Odeh, the Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager of NLNG, made this known on Monday in Lagos.

Mr Odeh spoke while handing over the entries to the Chairman of the Advisory Board for Science, Alfred Susu.

Theme of the competition is: “Innovations in Electric Power Solutions.”

Mr Odeh said that the 2018 programme was inspiring because of the 85 entries recorded, which he said was a sharp departure from the past.

He said that there was problem of poor quality of entries in 2016, adding that the popularity of the competition had increased.

“This shows a remarkable increase in the number, which further proved the level of awareness and interest in one of the most festive science and technology prize.

“I encourage the board members and the panel of judges to uphold the vessels that brought us this far with the identification of 2018 entries.

“I assure you of the NLNG continue support to make outcome of the competition a resounding success,” he said.

Mr Susu, in his remarks, said that the prize was a theme-based, meaning that every year, a theme which has relevance with the problem of Nigeria would be selected.

“The prize is for excellence in science to get 100,000 dollars; you must be excellent and the participants can be from anywhere in the world.

“We figure it out that any problem Nigeria has, if the solution is in other hand, they should let us know and help us, so that we can use it,” he said.

Receiving the entries, Francis Oluwole, the Chairman, Panel of Judges, said that the panel would do its best “to bring out the best and justify the trust bestowed on us.”

Mr Oluwole said, “The topic is a serious challenge facing the country and the panel of judges who are experts in energy sector will do justice to the entries.”

Other members of the panel are: Val Ekechukwu of Applied Solar Energy, Mechanical Engineering Department, University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Abubakar Sambo, a former Director-General of Energy Commission of Nigeria.