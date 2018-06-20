The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted prospects of thunderstorms with rains over the central states such as Makurdi, Jos, Taraba, Kaduna, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Abuja, Bauchi and Gombe on Thursday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Wednesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 26 to 30 and 18 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that Bida, Minna, Abuja, Lafia, Lokoja, Jos and Ilorin axis were envisaged to experience thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience moderate rains over the entire coastal cities and southeast inland such as Enugu, Owerri, Awka and Abakaliki axis in the morning hours.

It also predicted localised rain/showers over the coastal and inland states later in the day with day and night temperatures in the range of 28 to 30 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience thunderstorms with rains over Maiduguri, Nguru, Katsina, Kano and Dutse axis in the morning hours.

“Sokoto, Gusau, Yelwa and Kebbi will have prospects of thunderstorm with rains in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 33 to 37 and 21 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms and rains over several parts of the country with varying intensities in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.