The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted localised thunderstorms in Yola, Ilorin, Bida, Minna, Mambila plateau, Jalingo and Ibi on Sunday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Saturday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 33 and 19 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that there would also be chances of localised thunderstorms over Lafia, Lokoja, Abuja, Makurdi, Jos, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe and Yola during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience cloudy morning over the Inland cities with chances of isolated thunderstorms over the region during the afternoon and evening hours.

It also predicted localised morning rains over Coastal cities like Yenagoa, Port-Harcourt and Eket with chances of localised thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

NiMet further predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 33 and 21 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively over the southern states.

According to NiMet, Northern States will have a cloudy morning with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Sokoto, Kebbi, Gusau and Yelwa during the afternoon and evening periods.

“Northern states are also expected to have day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 39 and 20 to 26 degrees respectively.

“Increased cloudiness is anticipated over most parts of the country with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over the central and southern cities in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.