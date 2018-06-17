The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the Central States of the country on Monday with chances of thunderstorms over Ilorin in the morning hours.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 27 to 36 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that there were prospect of thunderstorms and moderate rains over Makurdi, Jos, Taraba, Kaduna, Adamawa and Nasarawa axis during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience cloudiness with prospects of thunderstorms over some places like Benin, Enugu, Osogbo, Abeokuta, Shaki, Asaba, Lagos, and Portharcourt axis in the morning hours.

It also predicted moderate rain showers over the southwest inland and coastal cities with chances of thunderstorms over the southeast inland and coastal cities later in the day.

NiMet further predicted the southern states would have day and night temperatures in the range of 30 to 33 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively through the forecast period.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience chances of thunderstorm over Zaria and Maiduguri axis in the afternoon and evening hours while other cities are likely to remain under cloudy conditions throughout the forecast period.

“Northern States would also have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 33 to 43 and 20 to 26 degrees Celsius respective.

“Prospects of thunderstorms and rain showers over some part of the country with varying intensities are likely to prevail in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.