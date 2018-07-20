The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted morning rains over Abuja, Bauchi, Gombe, Lafia, Makurdi, Mambilla Plateau, Bida and Minna axis on Saturday.

The Central Forecast Office of the agency in Abuja on Friday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 27 to 34 and 18 to 23 degrees Celsius.

It also said that there were chances of thunderstorms and rains over Kaduna, Jos, Yola, Gombe, Mambilla Plateau, Jalingo, Abuja and Bauchi axis during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency further predicted that southern states would experience prospects of cloudy morning with chances of rains over Shaki, Iseyin, Abeokuta, Owerri, Umuahia, Enugu, Awka, Portharcourt, Eket, Warri, Calabar, Ijebu-Ode and Lagos.

It also predicted prospects of thunderstorms and rains over many places in the region later in the day with day and night temperatures of 28 to 32 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience cloudy morning over most parts with thunderstorms and rains expected over Sokoto and Yelwa axis during the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms with rains are likely over Katsina, Kano, Gusau, Sokoto, Yelwa, Zaria, Nguru, Maiduguri axis during afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 31 to 33 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“There are chances of intermittent rains and thunderstorms over most parts of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.